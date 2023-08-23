DANVILLE — The Danville spca will hold free adoptions of kittens, cats and dogs during the clear the shelter event, to be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Dogs are all ages and sizes. The pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.