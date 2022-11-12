Last names are really important. They identify you with your parents and ancestors. I used Ancestry.com for a while about 10 years ago and found some interesting things, but I didn’t keep up on it. Maybe when I get more time….. I know some of you who still keep up on this. Your tenacity, especially my friend Marshall, is awesome.

My name is derived from the Bible name Elisheba. However, I am not Elisheba nor Elizabeth, my given name is Betty. But all the abbreviations for that name mean “consecrated to God.” Elizabeth was my grandmother’s and my great granddaughter’s middle names. Hmm, I wonder how I would have like be called Elisheba.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

