Last names are really important. They identify you with your parents and ancestors. I used Ancestry.com for a while about 10 years ago and found some interesting things, but I didn’t keep up on it. Maybe when I get more time….. I know some of you who still keep up on this. Your tenacity, especially my friend Marshall, is awesome.
My name is derived from the Bible name Elisheba. However, I am not Elisheba nor Elizabeth, my given name is Betty. But all the abbreviations for that name mean “consecrated to God.” Elizabeth was my grandmother’s and my great granddaughter’s middle names. Hmm, I wonder how I would have like be called Elisheba.
Many people select Bible names. People in Bible times took names very seriously. They believed a child’s name would indicate what the parents believed, and would influence how the child would develop. Like many cultures, names were changed sometimes because of changes in life. Many other cultures, most commonly known to us is that of Native Americans frequently give precise meanings in naming their children.
Nowadays, when you see or hear new baby names, it sometimes seems like a bunch of letters were thrown up into the air, and the child was named when the letters assembled arbitrarily on the floor. Of course, I am being frivolous and silly about that, but there are so many new spellings for older names, or just spellings to give singular identity.
Many children now have names of seasons of the year, or scientific substances. I enjoy asking people how they got their names, the stories are so interesting to me. You can go to your own name book or on line to find trends for naming babies in America today. The trend seems to be “different” is better.
Nicknames are also interesting. Common samples are: Mike, Bob, Bill, Liz, Dan, Drew, Jim, Kim, etc. I grew up hearing nicknames for many of our neighbors and relatives. Some were easy to figure out. Spike, Shorty, Slim, etc. Others are ominous or just plain strange. Why as an adult would someone want to be known as a hoodlum. I especially liked Duffer, my grandfather, Roy Stimmel.
A number of people used middle names, and I later found out their first names. I didn’t know the given names of others because of the nicknames being used. You most likely have nicknames in your memory from your home locality. Here are a few from Snyder and Union counties in my childhood. Jummy, my uncle. Then the usual nicknames for other uncles: Woody, Charlie, Denny, Art, and my dad was Robby. Neighbors were Bert, Lee Boy, Lutty, Junie, Dickie, Kliney and Marlie. Let’s not ignore Hully (for several of my Hollenbach relatives). Hootzel, Mookie, Hoshey, Nut, and Sollly.
I had no nickname, though my cousin, Helen and I chose our own for our common diaries: Mickey and Stevie. No one else knew.
What’s in a name? It is really a never-ending study into human nature, but God had given a name to the first person he created, Adam. And we are meant to have names. Do you like yours? Some folks choose their own nicknames when they go to school. Others don’t like nicknames and feel people who shorten their names are very presumptuous.
When I taught school, I always asked children what they wanted to be called. Some children changed their minds as the year progressed, but I still refer to some of my students as James or David. I had trouble making the transition.
A wonderful name to me is Conner, my great grandson whose birthday is today. Happy Birthday Conner. He was born on my grandmother’s birthday, Nov. 12.
If you are a church-goer, you have probably heard or read in the Bible all the names of God. There are hundreds! I won’t list all of them here, but a few are Yahwe, Almighty, Father, Sovereign , I AM, Jehovah, Elohim, Master, Savior, Lord of Hosts, Holy One of Israel, King Eternal.
Now to the name that is above every name; the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End, the God of Kings, and the God of my life to whom I will give praise, honor and thanksgiving. And a special praise for letting my parents call me Betty instead of Pliocenes, Trinkrena or Claritain.
If you’ve never done so, you can easily look up the meaning of your name on the Internet. Or drop by the library and find a book of names. But remember, what’s in your name? Whatever you wish your life to be! The Bible can help you with that.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
