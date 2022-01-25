LEWISBURG — Renowned chamber choir The Crossing will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required.
The 65-minute performance, which includes one 15-minute intermission, is sponsored, in part, by Viamedia.
The Crossing is a Grammy-winning professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally and dedicated to new music. It is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for a choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir and listening to music for choir. Many of its nearly 110 commissioned premieres address social, environmental and political issues.
While at the Weis Center, they will perform:
— Nico Muhly, Gentle Sleep
— Nicholas Cline, she took his hands
— Caroline Shaw, Her Beacon-hand Beckons
— Nico Muhly, I cannot attain unto it
— Shara Nova, Resolve
— Ayanna Woods, Shift
— Nico Muhly, Rough Notes
— David Lang, the sense of senses
The Dublin Guitar Quartet will not join The Crossing for this tour, due to concerns related to COVID-19 and international travel.
With a commitment to recording its commissions, The Crossing has released 25 albums, receiving two Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance (2018, 2019), and seven Grammy nominations. The Crossing, with Donald Nally, was the American Composers Forum’s 2017 Champion of New Music. They were the recipients of the 2015 Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, three ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, and the Dale Warland Singers Commission Award from Chorus America.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62 and up, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $20 for non-Bucknell students (limit two). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
