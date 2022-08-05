Sitting on my desk at home is a spiral binder filled with all sorts of racing statistics which I track, from major series champions and race winners to winners of individual races at various tracks. In the rear of the binder is a sheet containing a list of drivers who have won automobile races which I have attended.
When I returned home from the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono nearly two weeks ago, the first thing I did was download my photos, and prepared the shots of Denny Hamlin celebrating his apparent win for inclusion in that Monday’s e-Edition of The Standard-Journal.
After picking out my best Hamlin celebration photos, I pulled out my binder, and added “Pocono 2022” after Hamlin’s name. He was already on the list as I had been at Pocono two other times when he won.
Prior to setting up my photos in the newspaper’s computer system that evening — so I would have easy access to them when putting together Monday’s pages — I decided to check my Standard-Journal email account, in case anything important had come in while I was at the track all day. Imagine my shock when I found a press release from Pocono Raceway, stating that Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch had been disqualified, and that third-place finisher Chase Elliott had been declared the winner by NASCAR.
Several years ago, when NASCAR first announced it would disqualify race winners who failed post-race inspection, I was a bit put off by the concept. At the time, I wrote that fans should leave the race track knowing the driver they saw celebrate in victory lane was the actual race winner.
Over time, as no drivers were disqualified from a victory, I sort of forgot about the concept. Although I will admit that every time Joey Logano wins a race the thought enters my mind that “I hope he fails post-race inspection,” particularly if a driver I favor finishes in second.
It’s not unprecedented for a NASCAR driver to be disqualified from a win. It happened to Ross Chastain in the truck series, at Iowa Speedway in 2019.
It’s also not unprecedented for a Cup series driver to be disqualified. Jimmie Johnson lost his second-place finish in the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte after his car failed post-race inspection.
In fact, the multiple reports were not even correct which stated Hamlin’s disqualification marked the first time since the 1960s that the driver to finish first in a Cup race lost their win. It happened to Regan Smith in 2008 at Talladega. He crossed the finish line ahead of Tony Stewart, but the win was given to Stewart as it was deemed Smith crossed the out-of-bounds line in the closing laps.
In that circumstance, Stewart was immediately awarded the win, so the fans at the track knew who had been deemed the victor.
Elliott learned after flying home to Georgia that Hamlin and Busch had been disqualified, and he was determined to be the Pocono winner. He didn’t get to celebrate this race win. His throngs of fans who were at Pocono didn’t get to cheer wildly. His fans who were at the track were likely shocked and disappointed they weren’t able to celebrate his race win. After all, they left Pocono thinking his nemesis Hamlin was the winner.
While the Joe Gibbs Racing team virtually admitted — by not protesting the disqualification — that the Hamlin and Busch cars had an illegal added component, it still makes for a bad situation for everyone involved. Did they deserve to be disqualified under the current rules? Sure.
Does this create a public relations nightmare for NASCAR? Definitely.
For a series which likes to see its popular drivers win — because that’s good for the sport — NASCAR officials must have been brutally disappointed that fans left Pocono not knowing that the series most popular driver would be deemed the race winner.
Elliott, not surprisingly, handled the situation like a true champion, and a good person. He didn’t gloat. In fact, he said it didn’t feel like a win, and that he didn’t mind if Hamlin kept the trophy.
Although Elliott still gets credit for the win, and he gets the playoff bonus points which go with it.
If I were a NASCAR official, I would be questioning whether race winners should be disqualified. How about they are allowed to keep the victory, but are banned from the playoffs? That penalty would be much more harsh, yet it would ensure that fans leave the track knowing the guy they saw celebrate was the actual race winner.
As for my binder, as soon as the Gibbs team announced it would not be appealing the disqualification, I erased the 2022 Pocono race victory after Hamlin’s name. I also added Elliott to the list of drivers who have won races I have attended. Although it still doesn’t feel like I saw Elliott win a Cup race.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
