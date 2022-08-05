Sitting on my desk at home is a spiral binder filled with all sorts of racing statistics which I track, from major series champions and race winners to winners of individual races at various tracks. In the rear of the binder is a sheet containing a list of drivers who have won automobile races which I have attended.

When I returned home from the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono nearly two weeks ago, the first thing I did was download my photos, and prepared the shots of Denny Hamlin celebrating his apparent win for inclusion in that Monday’s e-Edition of The Standard-Journal.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

