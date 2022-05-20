TURBOTVILLE — This spring two projects will be completed at the Turbotville Community Hall, a new water softener system will be installed by TC Water Inc. of Northumberland. Braim’s Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, of Turbotvile, will install new heat pump units that will provide both heat and air conditioning to the two upstairs meeting rooms.
To help fund this project, a $10,500 grant was received from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Additional monies were raised by the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation.
The first Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving.
For more information visit www.FCFPartnership.org.
The Turbotville Community Hall Corporation was formed with the goal of renovating the Turbotville Community Hall and increasing its usage as the center of the greater Turbotville community. The community hall is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
For more information or to use the Turbotville Community Hall, call 570-742-7702.
