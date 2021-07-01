MIFFLINBURG — Traffic noise and enforcing laws meant to keep it down recently brought citizens from three local boroughs together.
Union County Citizens Against Noise (UCCAN), formed with input from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg and New Berlin, germinated about a year ago.
Primarily formed to ensure noise laws on the books were enforced, the sometimes-corresponding problem of speeding along local streets also emerged on their radar. UCCAN members lamented the efforts of local entities to fix what they believe has not only put a damper on local quality of life, but also made it less attractive for vital commerce brought through tourism.
Vehicles with potentially altered exhaust systems, notably motorcycles, were considered the chief offenders.
Joannah McGregor and Paula Christy, of Mifflinburg, recalled a 2020 study by Mifflinburg Police after the issue was taken up by a member of borough council. Though the department was the first in the area to investigate using a decibel meter, McGregor and Christy were disappointed that the issue was not pursued after the 30-day survey of spots around the borough.
Police included the intersection of Fourth and Market streets in the study, a spot where citizens had logged times and dates of purported violations.
Nancy Showers, of New Berlin, said two years of requests to her borough council over burn barrels led to the realization that noise and traffic rules were not being enforced either.
“The speed and the noise is affecting a lot of people,” said Showers. “No one can believe how it has exacerbated during the spring and summer.”
Showers, a New Berlin mayoral hopeful, suspected purported violators may be using connecting roads to visit both New Berlin and Mifflinburg.
She added that there have been months when New Berlin has had little or no police coverage. Showers said a single officer who doubles as chief has not been able to cover hours when violations would be “undeniable,” even with two part-time trainees.
Mike Molesevich, of Lewisburg, said lack of enforcement and disregard by elected officials was the common thread among the boroughs. He credited the Borough of West Chester, Chester County, for its comprehensive efforts in putting a damper on noise.
“Compare the quotes from the West Chester mayor with our mayors,” Molesevich said. “Compare the quotes in the paper with their council members and our council members. What is wrong with our elected officials that can’t see what (others) see?”
Police in West Chester recently announced “Operation Quiet-Down-Town” would soon begin. Enforcement would reportedly include added traffic patrols and an advisory that the loudest offenders would be cited. Plain-clothes officers would also be directed to watch for potential violators then radio ahead for a traffic stop.
James Morehead, West Chester chief of police, said identifying violations which will provide the legal means to stop a vehicle would be part of the enforcement effort. They would include watching for riders who fail to wear protective eye-gear or may have an altered exhaust system.
The crux of the matter, added Molesevich, was enforcing state laws which prohibit altered exhaust systems.
“When you you modify the muffler on your pick truck to purposely make it louder, that is the issue,” Molesevich concluded. “That is common and it is not enforced.”
McGregor suspected that some inspection stations were not as astute as others when it came to exhaust system inspection.
