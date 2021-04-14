LAURELTON — West End Library Director and an American Kennel Club certified dog evaluator Wendy Rote will be combining her love of dogs and her role at the library by teaching dog weekly training classes, to help raise funds for the library.
The following classes will be offered:
• Puppy Kindergarten: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, May 17 and 24, June 7, 14, 21 and 28, and July 5; or 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25, June 1, 8, 22 and 29, and July 6 and 13.
• Canine Good Citizen, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25, June 1, 8, 22 and 29, and July 6.
• Trick Dog Class, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
The library also has its own therapy dog named Maverick, a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd.
“He’s been coming to the library since he was 8 weeks old,” said Rote. “Maverick has been trained by me and has his Canine Good Citizen title, STAR Puppy Title, plus his Novice and Intermediate Trick Titles.”
The Reading to Maverick program is held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month. Parents or caregivers can call the library to sign their child up for a 15-minute time slot.
All funds raised will be used at the West End Library for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
To register for classes or for additional information contact Rote at 570-922-4773.
