Bloomsburg professor named Teacher of the Year

BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg faculty member Christina Force has been selected as the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award for Senior College/University Business Teachers by the National Business Education Association (NBEA). She received her award April 6 at the 2023 NBEA Annual Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
Force, a professor in the Department of Technology, Analytics, and Workforce in the Zeigler College of Business, was nominated by several colleagues.
“I always strive to be the best teacher for my students. I have been teaching for 25 years and I always look for new ways to improve my teaching and engage my students. I have been fortunate to have great mentors, colleagues, and administrators who have supported and encouraged my professional development,” says Force, who received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bloomsburg University.
The Teacher of the Year Award, received by the NBEA, strives for nominees that accomplished “Teaching in business at the collegiate/university level (including business education),” explained by the NBEA.
“Congratulations to Dr. Force on being recognized by the NBEA as its 2023 Teacher of the Year,” said Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University. “Dr. Force’s dedication to her student’s success has not gone unnoticed as she works tirelessly each day to engage with them.”
The NBEA evaluations of a nominee are judged based on contributions to business education through teaching and participation in local, state, regional, and national professional associations, contributions through major articles, refereed publications, non-refereed publications, research activities, and grant proposals.
“This is a great honor for Christina and I am very proud of all the great work she has done for our students and the Zeigler College of Business,” said Todd Shawver, dean of the Zeigler College of Business. “It is wonderful to know her peers have recognized her work.”
Force is the past president and current Pennsylvania Business Education Association (PBEA) board member.
“I have been able to develop my leadership skills by serving on executive boards for both state and national business education organizations,” said Force.
In addition, Force has helped coordinate the Husky Dog Competition for both collegiate and middle/high school levels the last several years. This year more than 500 participants took part in the competition. She is also the president of the national council of Pi Omega Pi, a national business education honor society.
