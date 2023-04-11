Bloomsburg professor named Teacher of the Year

BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg faculty member Christina Force has been selected as the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award for Senior College/University Business Teachers by the National Business Education Association (NBEA). She received her award April 6 at the 2023 NBEA Annual Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

Force, a professor in the Department of Technology, Analytics, and Workforce in the Zeigler College of Business, was nominated by several colleagues.

