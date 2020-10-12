MILTON — Following the lead of the Milton Middle School, the Milton Area High School will be conducting classes virtually on Tuesday.
On Friday, the district announced that middle school classes would be held virtually through Wednesday, Oct. 14. The virtual instruction has now been extended to the high school.
The decision to temporarily switch to virtual instruction was made after a middle school staff member and student tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, students throughout the district have been attending classes in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Classes are held virtually on Wednesdays as the buildings go through a deep-cleaning process.
A release issued on the district website said the district worked collaboratively with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine that classes for both the middle and high school should be conducted virtually through Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday, Oct. 14.
The release noted that lunches will be available for pickup for middle and high school students from 10:15 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 13.
It said students at Baugher and White Deer elementary schools are to report for classes in person as scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 13.
"The Department of Health will provide notification to anyone determined to be in close contact with individuals confirmed to be positive for COVID‐19 and instruct them to quarantine," the release said. "Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes with a person confirmed to be positive, regardless of masking."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.