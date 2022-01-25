MILTON — Forty-five Milton Area School District students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the district's online dashboard.
The following numbers were being reported as of Monday:
• Baugher elementary: Eleven students positive, three staff members positive and 47 students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Four students positive, two students presumed positive, one staff member presumed positive and 21 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Twelve students positive, two students presumed positive, one staff member positive, 22 students quarantined and two staff members quarantined.
• High school: Thirteen students positive, one student presumed positive, one staff member positive, 26 students quarantined and one staff member quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.