State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:24 p.m. July 15 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2002 Peterbilt 579 driven by Patrick Maniriho, 33, of Wichita, Kan., attempted to turn onto Route 15 southbound from South Hill Road and struck a 2021 Kenworth T880 driven by Charles Rogers, 59, of Cogan Station. Maniriho was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Drug possession
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 32-year-old Danville man was found in possession of drugs.
The incident occurred at 11:31 a.m. July 14 along Park Drive, Gregg Township, Union County.
Cruelty to animals
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — George Flick, 43, of Danville, reported a 12-week-old kitten being shot and killed.
The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. July 10 at 61 Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
PFA violation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 36-year-old Turbotville man was taken into custody after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order held by a 37-year-old New Columbia woman.
The incident occurred at 6:44 p.m. July 15 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Danville woman was charged after allegedly punching a 33-year-old Danville woman in the face.
The incident occurred at 3:41 p.m. July 5 at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Danville woman was charged after allegedly striking a 23-year-old Mahoning Township woman multiple times in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.
The incident occurred at 3:25 p.m. July 5 at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Mahoning Township woman was charged after allegedly punching a 21-year-old Danville woman multiple times and shoving her to the ground.
The incident occurred at 2:59 p.m. July 5 at Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a harassment incident in which a 32-year-old Danville man was the victim. A 34-year-old Danville man was taken into custody.
The incident occurred at 5:19 p.m. July 18 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal trespass
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old New Berlin man was charged after allegedly trespassing on the property of a 65-year-old Winfield man.
The incident occurred at 3:10 p.m. July 15 along Whitetail Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Millmont man reported that someone attempted to access his bank account.
The attempt was reported at midnight July 15 along Libby Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• G. William Orren III, Rita V. Orren to David M. Cooney, Marcia J. Cooney, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Dale E. Schreck executor, Geraldine I. Schreck estate to Aaron W. Nolt, Rachel A. Nolt, property in Kelly Township/White Deer Township, $1.
• Kyle Dalton Failor by agent, Virginia Marie Failor agent to Robert P. Derr III, Tracy L. Derr, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gary G. Pan member, Sterling Ventures LLC to Marvin L. Thomas, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lisa M. Bertoni to Lisa M. Bertoni, Katelynn Forbes, property White Deer Township, $1.
• Matthew F. Wagner, Kelly Jo Wagner, Gregory Wagner to Thomas L. Eberhart, Brenda I. Eberhart, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Douglas M. Wolfe, Virginia N. Wolfe to Daniel Aaron Creamer, Robert Paul Amon Jr., property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael J, Shifflet, Paula L. Shifflet, Melanie S. Yoder, Marlin E. Yoder to Robert Pierce, Tammy Pierce, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Robin L. Beck estate, Norman D. Beck executor to Christine A. Fisher, Nathan Fisher, property in East Buffalo Township, $150,000.
• Old Town Apartments LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Jackee A. Wetmiller, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Mark D. Gulzon, Jodi L. Gulzon to Wesley Harvey, property in Union Township, $1.
• Dorothy Marie Barto to Jay L. Shirk, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lance R. Yocum, Leslie A. Yocum to Lance R. Yocum, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
