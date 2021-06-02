BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble resumed in-person performances May 21 and is presenting "Tiny Beautiful Things through Sunday, June 6, while in residence at an open-air venue at Greenwood Friends School.
"Tiny Beautiful Things" follows an advice columnist, relating her experiences with advice-seekers from all walks of life.
The production is being directed by Andrew Hubatsek and Michael Yerges, and features Amy Rene Byrne as “Sugar.” Elizabeth Dowd, James Goode, Daniel Roth and Eric Wunsch. The production features props by A’nie Kirchner, costumes by Thom Sirkott, and sound design by Kayti Golomb.
"Tiny Beautiful Things" is meant for an audience of adults, and discusses themes of depression, drug abuse, sexual assault and physical abuse.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are available from the BTE website, www.bte.org, or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
