Grammy winner to perform at Weis Center

Molly Tuttle will perform with Golden Highway at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

 SAMANTHA MULJAT

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome bluegrass/roots band Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in the Weis Center.

Tuttle is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter with a lifelong love of bluegrass, a genre the Northern California-bred artist first discovered thanks to her father — a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist — and grandfather, a banjo player whose Illinois farm she visited throughout her childhood.

