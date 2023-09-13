Grammy winner to perform at Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome bluegrass/roots band Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in the Weis Center.
Tuttle is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter with a lifelong love of bluegrass, a genre the Northern California-bred artist first discovered thanks to her father — a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist — and grandfather, a banjo player whose Illinois farm she visited throughout her childhood.
Her new album, City of Gold, was released in July. City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle’s constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years, and follows her 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
The new album arrives during a triumphant year for Tuttle, who is nominated for seven awards at the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Guitar Player of the Year, Album of the Year (Crooked Tree), Song of the Year (“Crooked Tree”), Instrumental Group of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year (“From My Mountain [Calling You]” with Peter Rowan Linsday Lou). Golden Highway band member Bronwyn Keith-Hynes is also nominated for Fiddle Player of the Year.
In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway features Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals).
Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she’s been nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, won Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to receive the honor.
Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show and Dwight Yoakam as well as at several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
