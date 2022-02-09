Warrior Run considering superintendent candidates

TURBOTVILLE — Three candidates to become the next Warrior Run School District superintendent were interviewed following Tuesday’s school board committee session.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer announced the scheduled interviews during the meeting. The candidates were not named.
Whitmoyer said the search process is “moving along well.”
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss personnel matters.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack was hired as the chief academic officer for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), effective Dec. 6.
The Warrior Run board subsequently approved an agreement to contract Hack — at a rate of $60 per hour — to continue providing superintendent services to the district until the end of the school year, as needed.
The board could vote at its meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, on whether to lift a masking mandate, which is set to expire at the end of February.
Hack reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 cases are trending downward in the district, with just five confirmed cases this past week. A high of 25 cases was reached the week of Jan. 25.
“We are starting to trend downward, which is the case in our community and our nation,” Hack said.
Whitmoyer acknowledged the masking mandate could be lifted.
“These counts are very low,” he said. “It’s hard to go against that.”
In business actions, the board approved hiring Whitney Ross, as a seventh-grade math teacher, at a salary of $55,417.
Tuesday’s meeting lasted just 20 minutes.
