WINFIELD — A pair of zero-turn mowers valued at over $15,000 were stolen from C.H. Waltz and Sons along Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 2:06 p.m. Aug. 2 at the business, located at 1168 Westbranch Highway. The red Toro Ex Mark series mowers are valued at $9,200 and $5,999.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
