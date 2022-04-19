State Police at Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Noah Weber, 23, of New Columbia, was charged after being stopped by troopers at 11:22 p.m. April 14 along Route 15 northbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Weber was found to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer while under the influence of marijuana.
DUI
MILTON — Andrea Strony, 32, of Danville, was charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:04 a.m. April 16 at Center and Filbert streets, Milton.
One vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 12:06 p.m. April 14 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by David Dolfi, 49, of Dublin, Ohio, rolled over after striking an embankment. Dolfi, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into a storage unit and stole a fishing rod valued at $600 and Legos valued at $50.
Troopers said Nathan Kilgus, 25, of Watsontown, was the victim in the incident, which occurred between 6:30 p.m. April 13 and 5 p.m. April 14 at 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Ronald Shumate, 66, of Lewisburg, was captured on video by Paul Treas, 36, of Lewisburg, removing wooden posts from Treas’ property.
The incident occurred at 5:40 p.m. April 14 at 45 Hook Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Cruelty to animals
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a German shepherd between noon March 1 and 4 p.m. April 15 at 4146 Spruce Run Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Identity theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Danielle Leon, 43, of Lewisburg, reported someone using her identity to open a checking account.
The incident was reported at noon March 7 at 905 W.H. Troup Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
No further information was provided.
State Police at Selinsgrove Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Christopher Guffey, 31, of Winfield, has been charged after allegedly staging the abduction of a friend for a bachelor party.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:34 p.m. April 15 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Guffey and others allegedly exited a van, placed a bag over a friend’s head and pulled him into the van in a forceful manner.
According to troopers, multiple people in the area were alarmed, causing numerous members of law enforcement to converge on the area and conduct an extensive investigation.
Union County Deed transfers
• Kenneth L. Yoder, Cindy L. Yoder to Harold E. Keister Jr., Connie M. Keister, David R. Knechel, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Todd A. Vonderheid, Kristen Farmer Vonderheid to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Allen A. Wolfe, Gloria M. Badger Wolfe, Gloria M. Wolfe to Allen A. Wolfe, Gloria M. Wolfe, Jason A. Wolfe, Chad W. Wolfe, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carol A. Willow by agent, Chad A. Willow agent to On The Playground Solutions LLC, property in Limestone Township, $168,000.
• Max J. Showvers partner, Sunland Associates, Dennis D. Reedy partner to Richard A. Stauffer, Frame Rite Construction, property in East Buffalo Township, $24,900.
• Buffalo Township to M and D Enterprises LLC, improvement guarantee, no cash consideration.
• M and D Enterprises LLC to Buffalo Township, storm water management maintenance, no cash consideration.
• Christopher M. Holden to Martin J. Russell, Ann A. Russell, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Karen L. Facer to Karen Louise Facer, property in Union Township, $1.
• Jason Alan Sanders to Colton Eugene Killion, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Samuel S. Wengerd to Samuel S. Wengerd, Kaleigh J. Wengerd, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Benjamin H. Walter, Ethel M. Martin to Benjamin David Martin, property in Lewis Township, $120,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.