MILTON — Stepping across South Front Street, two legislators transitioned from a business which employs nearly 30 people to one which is operated by a mother and son.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) visited four Milton businesses Thursday afternoon.
Adam Rosinski, owner of Customer Care Pharmacy, told the legislators his business has grown over the last decade, and now employs approximately 30 people.
Across South Front Street at Cinn-Ful Treats, mother and son Pam and Nate Young noted they own and operate the bakery themselves.
After visiting the bakery, Keller and Schlegel-Culver visited Leeser’s Shoe Store. Keller then visited Tastecraft Cafe. Both businesses are located on Broadway.
Colbey Kauffman, Tastecraft owner, said his business opened just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been able to maintain a full staff all the way through,” Kauffman said, adding that he has six employees.
He said the business was able to receive a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan during the pandemic.
“It’s still tough for small businesses,” Kauffman said. “We did a lot of adapting on the fly. We created online orders that we didn’t have before.”
Currently, he said the business is experiencing supply chain issues. For example, Kauffman said he cannot find lids to be put on 32-ounce cups.
While walking along South Front Street early in the tour, Keller said he hears multiple times each day from business owners frustrated that COVID-19 unemployment benefits have been extended into early September.
According to the Pennsylvania Government media website, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) provides an additional $300 per week to individuals receiving at least $1 in other unemployment program benefits. The FPUC program ends Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PECU) also expires Sept. 4. With its expiration, those unemployment will revert to providing up to 26 weeks of assistance for eligible individuals, the website said.
Keller explained businesses are having a hard time finding employees as those who have been unemployed are opting to take advantage of the extra unemployment benefits.
“From most every (business), what we’re hearing is ‘this should’ve ended a long time ago,’” Keller said.
“I don’t fault the people (taking advantage of the benefits),” he continued. “I fault the policy, the policy that should’ve ended a long time ago.”
Keller added that individuals should be given incentives to return to work.
Schlegel-Culver said her office has been hearing from individuals on unemployment asking “what do I do next?”
“There is no money next,” she said. “The regular rules go back into effect for unemployment. The extra things from the federal government are going away.”
Schlegel-Culver said the end of the extra benefits is welcome from businesses which are having a difficult time filling positions.
Prior to entering Tastecraft Cafe, Keller said he’s impressed with the vibrancy of downtown Milton and its business owners.
“It reaffirms what you know about people that own small businesses,” he said. “They’re resourceful, they care about the community... We see that across the district. I really appreciate that.”
When asked what help exists from the federal government for downtowns, Keller noted there are Opportunity Zones.
According to information provided by Keller’s office, Opportunity Zones were created in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The zones are defined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as “economically distressed communities where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.”
“Essentially, investors can create a fund comprised mostly of assets in OZs,” the information said. “If parameters are approved and met, investors would be eligible for decreased taxes on assets/investments and economically downtrodden communities attract outside investment and revitalization.”
Schlegel-Culver said the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), operated locally through of Bucknell University, is available to assist businesses.
She noted that one business she recently visited was unaware of the services provided by the SBDC. She directed them to turn to the center for assistance.
“They can walk you through ‘how is your business going to be successful?’” Schlegel-Culver said, of the services provided through the SBDC.
Both Keller and Schlegel-Culver said tours like the one they participated in Thursday are important as they gather feedback from constituents to take into consideration when voting on legislation.
Also of note, Schlegel-Culver said she is nearly back up to working a full scheduled after undergoing a kidney transplant earlier this year.
Due to the impacts of the transplant on her immune system, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Schlegel-Culver said she must still somewhat limit her activities.
“Indoor dining is off the table for me at the moment,” she said. “I have to be more careful when I’m doing events... It’s a little tricker navigating the day-to-day things.”
Schlegel-Culver she she has missed being able to meet regularly with constituents, so she particularly enjoyed Thursday’s tour.
