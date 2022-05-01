RIVERSIDE — Motorists are advised there will be alternating lane restrictions on Route 54 at the Riverside narrows, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
On Monday May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be repairing potholes along the roadway, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.
