MILTON — Cutting edge tech meets art and history in Floating Maps, a new creative venture by Milton-area residents Megan and Kevin Langdon.
The company's vision combines augmented reality technology and physical art prints to create interactive historical maps of the surrounding region and popular locales.
Megan said the concept was born while the couple was looking for a new rug and she floated the idea of a topographical design based on their own property. Kevin began tinkering with code to create topographical rugs, but the added challenges that come along with materials and cost pushed his programming towards what became Floating Maps.
"Getting into rug making is not that easy and very expensive, so it morphed into doing it as a print on a wall, and of course there were several steps in between but this is what we ended up with, the augmented reality maps," said Megan.
Each map print includes a QR code which can be scanned by the free Floating Maps app, which will then display a digital overlay of almost a century worth of aerial mapping, divided into 10 different decades, that traces each area's history, topography, landmarks and points of interest.
"There's a lot of data collection that goes into it, but almost all of it comes from government resources. Part of the streets come from OpenStreetMap, which is an open source project, but everything else comes from different government agencies," explained Kevin. "USGS provides all the water-based stuff. The Forestry Service and the Department of Agriculture are the two that, over different periods of time, we're taking aerial photography of the entire U.S., which started in 1938. They're really cool and a lot of people haven't ever seen them."
Each historical map is built from around 50 different photographs, which are assembled automatically using an artificial intelligence program Kevin built that identifies borders and landmarks and stitches them together to create the finished product.
"There's a lot work that goes into it that probably couldn't have happened until this point in time. Augmented reality is definitely something that's coming around right now, but also the artificial intelligence and the ability to stitch those photographs together really couldn't happen until we had the computing power we have now," he said.
It takes about four to six hours for the program to create each map, which then have to be manually adjusted to account for any hiccups in the program or unusable photos that are obscured by clouds or damaged.
"I've had to train (the program) to find railroads, which is interesting, because railroads don't change. If you look at every bridge in the area, the railroad bridges are the same as they were in 1938. The regular bridges though, they move around quite a bit," said Kevin. "The computer doesn't like that, when bridges move around, so it needs to find these landmarks that aren't moving and railroads are probably one of the best ones."
Little quirks, like a billowing tower of smoke rising off a passing steam engine, lend a unique character to each map and Kevin said he hopes to implement features like animation to highlight similar items across the years of cartography available.
"The history piece really was exciting for us, just to be able to see the change in all these towns in Pennsylvania is super interesting," Megan said. "And we really enjoy nice artwork for walls so we are excited that it could be both, it could be cool artwork with the circle and the black and white design, but then there's this hidden gem in there with the historical maps."
Megan cited the evolution of the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and the growth of the Penn State campus and Beaver Stadium in State College as some of the most interesting and drastic changes that the historical maps reveal.
"Just to see the changes in the town, especially when you know the town really well, just to surf through and see the changes over time is so interesting," she added.
The company has released nine maps so far, including Milton, Lewisburg, Watsontown, Mifflinburg and Danville, and recently launched its map of Sunbury and Northumberland. More information can be found at www.floatingmaps.com.
