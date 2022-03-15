Troopers conducting death investigation

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An investigation is ongoing after a man and woman were found dead inside of their home.
In a release issued Tuesday, Tpr. Troy Croak said an unnamed 73-year-old man and an unnamed 69-year-old woman were found dead at 8:31 a.m. Monday, March 14, in a home located along Black Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Croak said troopers were called after the William Cameron Engine Company was dispatched to the home. The Milton Criminal Investigation Unit, Montoursville Forensic Services Unit and the Union County Coroner's Officer also responded to the home.
Union County Coroner Dominic Adamo confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Autopsies are expected to be completed Wednesday, March 16.
There is no threat to the public at this time, Croak said.
