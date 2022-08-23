MILTON — Arthur's Pet Pantry will be co-hosting its first Pet Masquerade and Trunk and Treat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Blue Sparrow Farm, Milton.
Vendors, food trucks and local organizations are being sought for the event. Sponsors of a cake wheel, ring toss, duck pond and local crafters are also ideal for the event, said Sue Straub, Arthur's Pet Pantry director.
