HARRISBURG — COVID-19 daily case counts set another record Saturday as 12,884 additional positive cases were reported by the Department of Health, bringing the statewide total to 411,484 since March. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.
Locally, confirmed new cases rose by 201 in Montour County, the state's smallest county. Lycoming County saw cases jump by 128, Northumberland County by 79, Union County by 31, Columbia County by 27, and Snyder County by 23.
Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County. Statewide, 149 new deaths were reported.
There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, state officials noted. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,803 cases (141 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,548 cases (47 deaths)
• Union County, 1,761 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,537 cases (51 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,060 cases (24 deaths)
• Montour County, 947 cases (16 deaths)
