BLOOMSBURG — All 13 members of the 2022 Bloomsburg University nurse anesthesia program recently passed a national certification exam (NCE).
The university noted the 100% first-time pass rate for the NCE was accompanied by a 100% employment rate and no attrition. The exam, measuring the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary for entry-level nurse anesthesia practitioners, has a national first-time pass rate of 85.2%.
Debra Minzola, associate professor and the director of the nurse anesthesia program, said it was the second class year which earned a 100% first-time pass rate. The first was in 2016, when several class members winning the annual College Bowl at the Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists (PANA) Spring Symposium in Hershey.
Bashar Hanna, Bloomsburg University president, commended the work of the students, faculty and program director.
The Class of 2022 included Adam Brodginski, Tawny Engelberger, Abel Gonzalez, Kristi Heiss, Matthew Homishak, Jamie Long, Dorothea Meyer. Matthew Moore, Sarah (Gallis) Murray, Ciana Rollman, Elise Slaughter, Brian Supsic and Ryan Woll.
