LEWISBURG — Current events may make some days seem darker than others, but Stan Hudson said Memorial Day is a constant.
Hudson, retired as health and safety manager at Evangelical Community Hospital, offered Memorial Day remarks at Lewisburg Cemetery on behalf of Lewisburg American Legion Post 182.
He reflected on Memorial Day weekend prior to the ceremony.
"The brave men and women of our armed forces have sacrifices through many wars. The families have sacrificed as well," Hudson said. "That's what we want to focus on. They gave up their tomorrows so we can enjoy the blessings of liberty today."
Hudson acknowledged the focus of Memorial Day has shifted through the years from exclusively honoring war dead to a tribute to all veterans.
"That's fine," he observed. "But we certainly want to recognize those who have fallen. I guess in the words of (Abraham Lincoln), it is now for us the living to carry on the work."
Hudson noted with regret that he had not served in the military, but he has served on the Pennsylvania Counter Terrorism Task Force. He was also chair of the North Central Incident Management Team, chair of the North Central Health and Medical Team and was a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Health State Advisory Committee.
Weekend duties for Hudson also included conducting a Memorial Day concert at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Lewisburg.
