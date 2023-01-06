A perspective on a House Speaker

LEWISBURG — History is unfolding in Washington, D.C., as — for the first time in more than 100 years Congressional-elect members have had to endure extensive wrangling in an effort to elect a Speaker of the House.
Professor of Political Science at Bucknell University Scott R. Meinke said the Speaker of the House is one of the most important members of Congress heading into a new term.
“The speaker is the presiding officer of the House according to the Constitution, and the full House has to elect a speaker at the start of each new Congress,” Meinke said. “For the last 100 years, the majority party’s designated speaker candidate has always won on the first ballot.
“The House has taken repeated votes this week with no speaker candidate receiving a majority,” said Meinke, on Thursday morning.
Meinke noted that Kevin McCarthy was the overwhelming Republican choice for speaker at a recent meeting held among party members. But a small number of House Republicans opposed McCarthy, leading to several rounds of unsuccessful votes. Because the Republicans have an extremely narrow majority in the new Congress, that small group has been able to block McCarthy’s election.
“The anti-McCarthy Republicans are among the party’s most extreme members, and they seem to fear that McCarthy will not pursue the most aggressive tactics in trying to advance their goals,” Meinke said. “They also object to the power that recent party leaders have exerted over regular members of the House. Their challenge to the leadership is also a way to demonstrate their own influence in a House that the Republicans control so narrowly.”
He noted the historical significance of the Republican members’ struggles to elect a speaker.
“The last time that a majority party didn’t choose the speaker on the first vote was 1923,” Meinke said. “It took nine votes over three days before the Republican majority in that House reached an agreement. That year was relatively easy, though, compared to some Congresses before the Civil War. In 1855, the House voted 133 times before they selected a winner.”
With the lack of a speaker, the House cannot do business and new members are at a standstill.
“If the House chooses a speaker within a few days, the consequences are not huge,” Meinke said, on Thursday morning. “It has delayed organizing committees, and it puts the Republican majority a bit behind on their agenda of legislating and investigating. If this situation were to drag on, it would become more concerning since the House would not be able to act on must-pass legislation.”
He noted the uncertainty which surrounds what it will take to elect a speaker.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty and not a lot of precedent,” Meinke siad. “If the anti-McCarthy Republicans continue their opposition, I think the most likely outcome is that party members will nominate a new candidate who can get a broad support as well as the acquiescence of some anti-McCarthy members. That might be someone like Steve Scalise or Elise Stefanik.”
Scalise is the current majority leader, while Stefanik is the Republican conference chair.
“There are other scenarios that are much less likely, but very interesting,” Meinke said. “Some more moderate Republicans could strike a deal with Democrats to nominate a speaker. Or the House could vote to modify the way it chooses the speaker, probably by allowing the candidate with the most votes — but not an outright majority — to win. That’s actually how the House resolved some of its pre-Civil War speaker battles.”
Meinke doesn’t believe former President Donald Trump is a “big factor” in the difficulties House members are having in electing a speaker.
“McCarthy’s Republican opposition includes some of Trump’s most fervent supporters in Congress,” Meinke said. “But Trump himself has endorsed McCarthy, both before the voting and again after several of the failed votes.
“Although Trump has been a factor in the divisions within the Republican party, the divides we are seeing this week can be traced back more than a decade — well before Trump was a force in the party,” he continued. “These divides will continue to make governing difficult for House Republicans for the next two years, no matter how the speaker balloting gets resolved.”
