LEWISBURG — Union County Planning and Economic Development Director Shawn McLaughlin will s peak to the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area during an online forum to be held at noon Tuesday, March 15. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30.
McLaughlin will discuss the challenges and opportunities related to the agricultural economy in Union County and surrounding area.
The program will be followed by an optional small-group discussion. To register, email LWVLAForum@gmail.com by Sunday, March 13.
