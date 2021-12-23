MIFFLINBURG — An additional office was recently opened by a provider of “compassionate, professional and affordable therapy and educational services” based in Mifflinburg.
Tama Scherer, Rooted Relational Therapy director of operations, said the additional office was opened because they needed to keep up with the demand. Rooted Downtown at 420 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, was recently christened with an informal gathering and ribbon cutting.
“Particularly due to the pandemic, there has been a need for mental health services,” Scherer said. “We had a waiting list for most of this year and last year. We’ve had to hire two more therapists to be able to accommodate that need for the community.”
No single form of therapy has been in demand more than any another during the last two years.
“Individuals, family, adolescents and children who have been affected by differences in how they attend school,” Scherer cited as areas of need. “Peers they used to spend time with everyday for awhile, then they could not.”
Grief among families where members have died due to COVID-19 has also been common.
Doug Richard, owner, CEO and chief visionary officer (CVO) concurred that there’s been a growing demand for all areas of therapy and educational services. He said they will settle in the new space and eventually have some of the staff come over.
Richard added that more therapists will also be needed as well as a spiritual director.
Rooted Downtown is not far from existing offices at 400 Market St. Mifflinburg. It was the site of a ribbon cutting attended by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12), Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney, Heidi Criswell of MHRA (Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association), Gayle Plechter from the office of Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and others.
