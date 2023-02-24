LEWISBURG — About a dozen people showed up to gather information and give their input on Lewisburg’s flood mitigation plan during a town hall meeting Wednesday in the Lewisburg Hotel Ballroom.
“I’m coming to gather knowledge on what is being proposed as I serve on the board of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods group,” said Judith Peeler, a Pine Street resident.
Mike Stewart is a property owner in Lewisburg and gets some water in the basements of his properties during high water events.
“I’m just interested in what the borough is planning for flood mitigation and what safeguards are going to be put in place,” said Stewart.
The borough is in the process of conducting a Floodplain Resilience/Mitigation Plan in an effort to improve its ability to withstand a flooding event, minimize damage and recover rapidly. This plan is a top recommendation outlined in the borough’s Early Intervention Plan, adopted in early 2019.
The borough is using a state Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) grant, acting through the Department of Community and Economic Development, and other budgeted monies to carry out the study.
Former Lewisburg Community Development/Grant Manager and Borough Emergency Management Director Steve Beattie opened the meeting by introducing a new CodeRed emergency alert system the borough is putting in place.
The emergency notification system will allow businesses and residents to sign up. Those who sign up will be able to receive emergency and non-emergency notifications issued by the borough via a cell phone text message.
The CodeRed system will also be connected to a community alarm system. When emergency alerts warrant sirens will sound in the borough at various locations and amplified audible messages will be broadcast over the system in the event of a community emergency.
Beattie said flooding in Lewisburg starts at 20 feet, and river crests occur every six years, on average.
“It’s been 12 years since the last flooding event in Lewisburg,” Beattie cautioned.
“The borough has never done a comprehensive flood study of this nature,” Beattie said. “Resiliency is important to ensure the community thrives before, during and after a flood event.
“Since the 1972 Agnes flood mitigation has steadily progressed but risk is ever so present,” he continued. “We need to start thinking bigger in terms of resiliency during a flooding event.”
The study conducted by HRG engineers outlines the data gathering of existing, known flooding conditions, basic elevation verification, financial review of tax revenue and potential impacts of revenue due to flooding events, operational/recovery plan for before, during and after a flooding event, and proposed implementation goals and strategies for the borough to implement following the completion of the flood mitigation study.
HRG found that 64% of residents were somewhat prepared for flooding.
The consultants also explained the difference between a floodway and a floodplain. A floodway is the actual path where water runs and the low lying areas next to a waterway. A flood plain is higher in elevation than the floodway but still takes on high water in a flooding event.
HRG found there are some green infrastructure initiatives that both the borough and residential property owners can take to reduce flooding. Green infrastructure initiatives collects water where it falls and slowly releases it into a waterway.
Following the brief overview, those in attendance broke up into four breakout sessions which discussed various avenues of the flood plan including; a flood mitigation study overview; flood risk awareness and property risk; resources for preparation, action, and discovery; and green infrastructure.{div}Those in attendance were asked to discuss amongst themselves what they saw the most important and give feedback to the engineers following each ten minute breakout session on each of the four topics.
“After the public meeting we will write the recommendations and determine the priorities should a flooding event occur,” said Beattie.
The borough is located within the floodplains of three watercourses: The West Branch Susquehanna River, Buffalo Creek and Limestone (Bull) Run. These floodplains make up approximately one third of the Borough’s land area and impact the borough’s residences, businesses, institutions, and infrastructure.
Recommendations from the flood study will be presented to the borough at an April 11 work session. A final report is expected to be approved at the June Borough Council meeting.
