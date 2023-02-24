Low turnout for a possible high water event in Lewisburg

Former Lewisburg Community Development/Grant Manager and Borough Emergency Management Director, Steve Beattie explains some of the current findings of a Lewisburg Flood study presented at a meeting Wednesday night at the Lewisburg Hotel.

LEWISBURG — About a dozen people showed up to gather information and give their input on Lewisburg’s flood mitigation plan during a town hall meeting Wednesday in the Lewisburg Hotel Ballroom.

“I’m coming to gather knowledge on what is being proposed as I serve on the board of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods group,” said Judith Peeler, a Pine Street resident.

