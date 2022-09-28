State Police at Milton DUI
DANVILLE — Troopers reported charging Carlos Zamarripa-Witrago, 26, of Gafney, S.C., with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 11 at Continental Boulevard and Spruce Street, Danville.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Samuel Long, 67, of Turbotville, reported the theft of oxycodone pills from an unlocked 1988 Chevrolet.
The alleged theft occurred at 1:13 p.m. Sept. 21 along Penn Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Alexia Trego, 20, of Beavertown, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 2:54 a.m. July 17 at Mill and Creek roads, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 26 at the entrance of Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Myles Cunningham, 32, of Loyalsock Township, sustained a suspected minor injury after the 2014 Volkswagen Golf he was driving was attempting to exit the parking lot and struck a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Joanne Fredericks, 59, of Williamsport.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Montoursville woman reported that her 16-year-old former boyfriend made threats against her.
The incident was reported at 10:52 a.m. July 22 along Confair Parkway, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County Prison Suicide
WILLIAMSPORT — A male inmate was transported to UPMC Williamsport after an apparent suicide attempt, officials reported.
The man, who was not identified in an initial release by Lycoming County, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival in the emergency room. He was later reportedly identified as William Hunter III, 32.
The incident is under investigation by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.
State Police at Lamar Drug possession
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Two 15-year-old girls were allegedly found by a school resources officer to be in possession of suspected drugs.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 23 at Central Mountain High School, Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.