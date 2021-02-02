MIFFLINBURG — The Artisan Corner Co-op is hosting “Beat the Winter Blues” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 at the corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets in Mifflinburg. Parking is available on the side streets and in the municipal parking lot behind the building.
Through this event, several nonprofits will benefit, including the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, several dog and other animal rescue groups and women in developing countries through Ten Thousand Villages.
Artists and crafters working in the co-operative group include: ArborealArtistries & Gifts, Frank and Tammy Shoop. Arborealmeans “relating to trees.” Hand-crafted items come from freshly fallen trees usually blown over from storms or reclaimed wood. Bird houses, owl boxes, cutting boards and more items can be found at the co-op. Mifflinburg Buggy Museum has ornaments, mugs, glasses and artwork available at the co-op, and all funds help provide support to the museum. C and K’s Unique Creations, bring gnomes and fairy gardens, specialty plants, crystal suncatchers and a variety of gifts including baskets and other gifts from Thousand Villages. Also, Country Vale Alpacas, with hand-crocheted and woven shawls, accessories from the Country Vale Alpaca herd, as well as throws, hats, yarn, socks, mittens, hats, dolls and more are available. There are fair-trade ornaments and pin cards and T-shirts supporting animal rescue.
Also: Elemental Art, Sherry Weller, features water-color art, seasonal paintings, butterflies, birds, nature, and custom orders are available, too. Landis Reiff Cuckoo Clocks, cuckoo clocks from Germany, modern to old-world design, Linda’s Folk Art’s hand-painted gourds, rolling pins and pictures, along with hand-painted seasonal items. Patti’s Gift Shop creates a variety of hand-crafted sterling silver jewelry-pendants, rings, earrings, and bracelets; also, leather bracelets and necklaces, several in seasonal themes including hearts for Valentine’s Day.
Several new artists to the co-op: Valerie Moyer, artist, featuring original artwork, local landscapes, framed prints, note cards, and magnets; Susquehanna3D Makers, Lance Miller and Brian Knisely: 3D printed photos and custom designs; and Dani Reber Art with printed shirts, faux leather and earrings with original artwork. Making a special appearance for this event, Crafty Dee, DeAnna Troxell, will bring fleece scarves with a secret pocket, great for the winter season. Dee also has quilts and handcrafted fabric items.
Artisan Corner Co-op is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday. Additional artists and crafters are being added. More information is available at its Facebook page.
In the spring, the co-op will bring a variety of classes to the public including painting, crocheting, container gardening, make your own fairy garden and more.
The co-op is COVID compliant. Masking and social distancing is observed.
