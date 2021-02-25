LEWISBURG — Saquib Siddiqi, MS, DO, general cardiologist, has been named medical director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at Evangelical Community Hospital, in addition to his cardiologist role at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
As Medical Director, Siddiqi is responsible for the safe and effective delivery of high-quality cardiac rehabilitation services to eligible patients. He serves to direct the progress of patients in the program in consultation with the cardiac rehabilitation staff.
The medical director is also responsible for overseeing program development to include regular review of policies and procedures, completion of annual competency reviews, and direct oversight and response to clinical issues.
Siddiqi has been an employed physician of Evangelical since August, working as a general cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
Siddiqi received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Science degrees from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. He is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Siddiqi has completed the Examination of Special Competence in Adult Echocardiography through the National Board of Echocardiography.
Siddiqi also currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Clinical Sciences at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
