WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed John Pellegrino, DO, to UPMC Primary Care located at UPMC Williamsport.
Pellegrino received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine with UPMC’s Williamsport Family Medicine Residency, Williamsport.
Pellegrino has more than 25 years of experience in family medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
He will see patients at UPMC Primary Care located at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., ninth floor.
