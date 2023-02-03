Meuser named chair of small business subcommittee

WASHINGTON — Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) has released a statement after being named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access for the Small Business Committee in the 118th Congress.
Meuser has also been selected to serve on the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains.
"I will be fighting for small businesses in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District and across the country as they continue to contest with the threats of increased taxes and burdensome regulations," said Meuser. "As chairman, I will be dedicated to focusing on issues vital to the success of Main Street America such as access to capital, examining the impact of federal taxes and regulations and fostering an environment that allows our small businesses to thrive."
The Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access jurisdiction includes evaluating the operation of the financial markets in the United States and their ability to provide needed capital to small businesses. In addition, the subcommittee will review federal programs, especially those overseen by the SBA, aimed at assisting entrepreneurs in obtaining needed capital.
