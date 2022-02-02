LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Frosty 5K Run Walk will return after a hiatus of a year.
Preregistration is now open at www.active.com, with day-of-race registration and check in starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. The start time will be at 9:30 a.m. from South Fourth Street and follow a course which combines a couple of previous routes.
Rick Wible, Sunset Rotary Club member and race director, said it was good to be back after cancellation a year ago. As before, funds raised will support local community projects.
If early entry figures are an indication the race is still a popular mid-winter event.
"We've got over 120 registered so far," Wible said. "We're ahead of pace from 2020. We should have about 200. I'd be surprised if we didn't."
As in years gone the race will be prominent on the Campus Theatre marquee. Wible said sponsor Weis Markets will supply hot chocolate and coffee on race day. Food will also be available afterward.
