Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• James Glessner, 23, of Northumberland, time served to 18 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license; 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; 12 to 48 months in state prison, 81 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Yuriy Gussev, 26, of Watsontown, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI.
• Ethan Kilburn, 27, of Cogan Station, three years probation, must register for 25 years as a Tier 2 Megan’s Law offender, $100 fine plus costs for indecent assault.
Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• David O. Hoffman, 51, Lewisburg, six months probation for DUI.
• Daniel K. Miller, 65, Shippensburg, three years probation on two counts of writing bad checks.
• Jonathan Moralez, 32, Milton, two years probation on retail theft charges.
• Tonya M. Struble, 39, Mifflinburg, two years probation on tampering with records charges.
• Tonya M. Struble, 39, Mifflinburg, seven years probation on charges of access device unauthorized use.
• Joseph D. Brown, 29, Philadelphia, seven to 24 months in prison on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
• Angela M. Chappel, 45, Mifflinburg, one year probation for filing false reports.
• Angela M. Chappel, 45, Mifflinburg, one year probation for resisting arrest.
• Ethan M. Stauffer, 27, Loysville, one year probation, bad checks.
• Derek S. Weaver, 38, Loganton, three years probation on corruption of minors.
• Christian M. Zawalick, 19, Lewisburg, one year probation for resisting arrest.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disregard traffic lane and careless driving have been filed against at 42-year-old Mifflinburg man as the result of a crash which occurred at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Creek and Green Ridge roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers charged Robert Dietrich, of Buffalo Creek Road, after he allegedly fled on foot after his truck crashed into a utility pole.
Dietrich later returned to the scene on foot, and allegedly had his blood test positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a baggie of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine and smoking devices.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 21.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Nanticoke man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:58 p.m. March 11 along Interstate 80, west of White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Nissan X-Terra driven by Christopher Shon Jr., 21, went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a culvert.
Hit and run
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Baker, 54, of Mifflinburg, fled the scene after striking a utility pole.
The crash occurred at 6:48 p.m. March 10 along Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Alarm activation
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alarm activation and found someone had forced their way into several areas of the Dewart Livestock Market, 2345 Turbot Ave., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The incident occurred at 1:53 a.m. March 11.
Criminal trespass
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Justin Dorman, 40, of Sunbury, was taken into custody after troopers said he was found on the property of Chad Lunger, 41, of Danville.
The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. March 4 at 65 Frosty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.