LEWISBURG — A weekend rendition of “How Great is Our God” in a Lewisburg-area retail store drew attention during and after its presentation.
Nisan Trotter, motivational speaker and fitness instructor from Lewisburg, led the vocalizing with support from members of the Revival Tabernacle, Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and Freedom Life Church congregations.
“The power of God was in Walmart,” Trotter said. “It showed that (God) isn’t limited to the four walls of the church.”
Trotter said the spirit, through church members, spread to others at about 3 p.m. on the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“There were people who not only were part of the church groups and felt the presence of the Lord and singing along with me, but people from all over,” Trotter said. “After that time was up, people were singing praises about how powerful a time it was. They got goosebumps and they got tears as they celebrated with us.”
Participants, witnesses and followers needed the uplift, which Trotter said felt like it “went viral.” His hunch proved true after a video was put on Trotter’s Facebook page.
Nearly 250,000 views were logged as of late Monday.
“I’m just blessed,” he added. “And I’m thankful that something like this took place.”
Trotter credited Jilline Bond of Revival Tabernacle, Mel Corey of Crossroads and Elisha Cruz of Freedom Life with organizing the outreach.
Trotter, TrotFitness founder, is also a motivational speaker and author.
Upcoming engagements included a Thursday evening talk at West Virginia University titled “Accelerating Excellence: How To Drive What’s Inside Of You Towards Success.” Trotter noted that colleges and universities have asked him to speak to specific needs of their students.
Publications include “Born Gifted: How to Unwrap the Gifts Inside You for Supernatural Success” (2017).
