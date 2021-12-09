DANVILLE — Geisinger’s top executive observed Wednesday that health care systems have gotten better at dealing with the complexities of COVID-19 since it emerged nearly two years ago.
However, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO, said the most recent case uptick meant the system has had to face challenges which were not apparent a year ago.
“There are a lot more non-COVID things that we are continuing to grapple with,” Ryu told an online media briefing. “Whether it is psychiatric needs, those heart attacks, strokes, congestive heart failure, auto accidents and other traumas. We are seeing a lot more that (which) makes it more challenging even though we have more ‘arrows in the quiver.’’
Ryu credited monoclonal antibody treatments among the ways COVID-19 can be treated. But he cautioned not all patients can use it and there is a timeline for using it.
“Gridlock” to the medical system was also on the rise and could compromise treatment for things other than coronavirus.
“Nursing homes, rehab facilities, the psychiatric facilities, all of these other places in the spectrum of health care, if you will, I think there is difficulty to find capacity in each and every one of those spaces,” Ryu said. “What that does is push everything ‘upstream’ or ‘downstream,’ however you want to think about it.’
Pre-COVID, Ryu said the average length of stay in the system was a little more than four days. He said COVID cases, with average stays of eight days, was “gobbling up” capacity. Other services, such as some elective procedures, may have to wait.
As of Dec. 5, Ryu said the Geisinger system had 323 COVID patients, 48 patients more than the same date a year ago. He added the upward trend took off in November as the number of COVID patients nearly doubled. Recent weeks have seen most Geisinger facilities operating at 100% capacity or higher.
“That means that people who really need an inpatient bed are sitting in places that were not meant to be long-term beds,” he added. “We project that number will increase in the coming days based on how many positive tests we are seeing and based on the percentage of positive tests, we have a pretty good line of sight on what comes in the coming days.”
Recent figures indicated 23% of the cases at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville were for COVID. Geisinger Shamokin was operating at 115% of capacity with 42% COVID cases.
“Believe it or not, just in the last week there was a day at our Jersey Shore campus that every single patient admitted to that hospital, other than one, was for COVID,” Ryu said. “You can see the kind of strain this puts on the system.”
Ryu also noted Geisinger Lewistown figures indicated the facility was operating at 96% capacity with 31% COVID patients, reversing the upward trend of a month ago.
Ryu repeatedly stressed that vaccination was the “strongest thing that we have.” He encouraged people to reconsider it if they have not received one or get a booster shot if it has been over six months since their last vaccination.
Dr. Essie Reed, Geisinger EMS medical director, pleaded with the public to get vaccinated for COVID. Colleagues were practicing what she called “waiting room medicine” as the typical wait for a room is 10 to 20 hours.
“We are seeing this ‘trickle down’ in the community as well,” said Reed based at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre. “Our EMS providers are stacking up in the emergency department wait for beds as we are struggling to find beds for patients.”
Longer turnaround times for ambulance service meant that responses were longer for all emergencies.
“So much of this stuff is preventable,” Reed added. “But for right now, this is where we’re at and we need your help.”
Figures for all Geisinger hospital and provided by Ryu supported the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. He pointed out that the percentage of vaccinated patients who have still contracted COVID was relatively low.
