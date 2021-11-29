HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced that voting for the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year is taking place through Friday, Jan. 14.
The Catawissa Creek, Connoquenessing Creek, French Creek and the Monongahela River are the nominations for the 2022 River of the Year. Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee is voted 2022 River of the Year.
In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR).
Voting is managed through Woobox, an online contest application restricting voting to one email address.
POWR, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, administers the River of the Year program with funding from DCNR. Presented annually since 1983, this year’s 2021 designation was awarded to the Shenango River.
After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.
POWR and DCNR also work with local organizations to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the River of the Year.
To learn more about DCNR’s Rivers Program, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov, go to “Conservation” and click on “Water."
