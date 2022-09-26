Strasburg Rail Road names new general manager

Jim Hager

 STRASBURG RAIL ROAD

STRASBURG — Strasburg Rail Road has hired a former regional manager of New Jersey-based Krapf Bus Companies, Jim Hager, as its new general manager.

Hager, the popular tourist railroad’s fourth leader since 2018, has more than 20 years experience in railroad operations. He served for 24 years in various roles, most recently as trainmaster at Ringoes, New Jersey-based Black River Rail Systems.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

