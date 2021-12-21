TURBOTVILLE — An educator with 19 years of service to the Warrior Run School District has been tapped as the next elementary principal.
The school board on Monday approved Michael Freeborn to serve as elementary principal, effective March 1, at a $75,000 pro-rated salary.
Following the meeting, Freeborn said he’s in his 19th year service to the district. Currently, he works as an instructional coach. He previously served as STEM and first-grade teachers.
He noted his excitement for stepping into the principal position, and offered thanks to the board for selecting him for the position. Freeborn also said he’s looking forward to leading the elementary school into its new building on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, which is expected to be ready to hold classes after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
Freeborn replaces Nathan Minium, who has assumed the executive director position at the Lycoming Career and Technology Center. Cynthia Jenkins, a retired Millville Area School District superintendent, is serving as the interim elementary principal.
In other business, the board approved giving a one-time $500 retention payment to all district employees.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said 213 employees will be receiving the payment, which will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSERS) received by the district.
The board heard from Clarissa Paige, a parent who said legal action may be filed against the district for its recent vote to reenact a masking mandate, through Jan. 21.
“In order for mask optional to work, we need parents to follow the rules,” Hack said. “Parents have been sending kids to school sick, and with known positive (COVID-19 cases) in the house.”
Kyle Brady, a middle school/high school library media specialist, presented to the board on the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” program some of his students are participating in.
According to Brady, the program is offered to districts by the Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce. Through the program, schools are provided with a GoPro camera students must use to make a 2-minute educational video.
In order to make the video, Brady said he recently took eight seventh- and eighth-grade students to visit PMF Industries in Williamsport. Students were able to interview employees and owners about the manufacturing company.
In other Monday business, the board approved the following:
• Retirements and resignations: Dave Powell, technology aide, at the end of the school year; Heather Landis, seventh-grade math teacher, Feb. 1; Renee Thomas, elementary paraprofessional, Dec. 7; Chyanne Hoy, elementary cafeteria worker, Dec. 8; and Christopher Long, varsity football coach, Dec. 8.
• Hiring Steve Bergerstock, high school musical set design, at a $1,810 stipend.
• The purchase of network switches and replacement security cameras, $81,423.28.
Ellie Kriger, a kindergarten student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting. Board member Gail Foreman was absent from the meeting.
