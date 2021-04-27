MILTON — Fifty-three students across the Milton Area School District have been quarantined over the past two weeks due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
According to information posted on the district's online dashboard, one student each at White Deer Elementary, the middle and high school have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks. One provider at Baugher Elementary School is also listed as testing positive for the virus.
The dashboard also lists 53 students as being quarantined over the past two weeks due to potential exposure to COVID 19.
The following number of students are listed from each school as being quarantined: Baugher Elementary School, five; White Deer Elementary School, 23; middle school, 10; and high school, 15.
Per Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district will not have to switch to a remote learning option due to the number of quarantined students.
"Building closures are directly linked to positive cases, not the number of individuals in quarantine," she said. "Students and staff may be quarantining due to positive incidents in the home that are not linked to the school.
"There is a matrix established by DOH to guide districts when a building closure must occur," Keegan added. " This matrix accounts for county spread rate, numbers of students in building and number of positive cases."
In the nearby Warrior Run School District, the high school has switched to a virtual learning model through Tuesday as eight students have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In addition, Warrior Run's online dashboard indicates one student each at Turbotville Elementary School and the middle school have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
