WATSONTOWN — Due to the zoning ordinances in Watsontown not being updated since the 1990s, Code Enforcement Officer Ed Wenger of Lehigh Engineering spoke to Watsontown Borough Council Monday about the possibility of updating the ordinances.
“Things have changed a lot in the world since the 1990s,” Wenger said.
According to Wenger, items including Airbnbs, alternative energy sources like wind and solar, automotive-centric uses like drive-thrus, marijuana dispensaries, vape shops, LED-lit signs and compact 5g cell towers are not included in the current ordinances.
Additionally, most of the ordinances in the borough were written before many of the residents were even born.
“What I would like is to offer up is my firm’s services to look at your zoning ordinance and see if it just needs a tweak or if it’s a situation where it’s going to be more cost effective to kind of redo it and go with a more modern format,” said Wenger.
He suggested the property maintenance ordinance code should be updated as well. That has not been updated since 1988 and the international property maintenance code (IPMC) has since been created. The IPMC is a maintenance document that requires minimum maintenance for various residential and nonresidential structures.
“Think of it as a framework of a toolbox of codes and so forth to help protect the quality of life and the health and welfare of the community,” said Wenger. “You don’t use every tool in the toolbox for every situation. I use the analogy, with some of the property maintenance codes I deal with right now, it’s like taking your car to the mechanic and giving him a sledge hammer and saying, ‘replace my transmission.’ Can he do it? Yeah. Is it going to be most effective or cost effective? No. That’s why have all these tools in the toolbox. That’s basically what I’m looking for.”
Wenger believes having an updated zoning ordinance and property maintenance code will make his job easier and more efficient when trying to ensure a property is being maintained as the current ordinances allow for some leeway on certain matters.
There was some concern among the council and the public about updated ordinances potentially being overly enforced. Wenger assured that the structures he is interested in are the ones which consistently ignore or resist compliance.
“I don’t drive around looking for stuff,” said Wenger. “I respond to complaints from residents. I go out, I evaluate it, I try to work with the property owner to bring it into compliance. This code isn’t any more restrictive than what you already have. It’s just fine tuning.”
Council did not make any decision regarding updating the ordinance and will further discuss the matter.
The council discussed concerns surrounding Pennsylvania Avenue road construction, done by UGI and Big Rock Paving while replacing 2,600 feet of main. There has been some dissatisfaction among residents regarding the condition the street is now in.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said UGI has stated it is not finished with the work. Due to UGI and Big Rock’s positive record with the borough, he said the borough has not made any plans to do anything about the road at this point.
The cemetery committee did an evaluation of the local cemetery rates. Due to discovering low rates, council member Todd Moyer suggested a price increase for open burials and cremations. Open burials are currently priced at $600 and would be raised to $700. Cremations are currently $250 and would be raised to $300.
Moyer stated that despite these price raises, the borough would still be lower than other municipalities in the area.
The increased rate would be used to cover the cost of maintenance for the borough’s cemeteries. Council did not make a decision on the matter.
Butch Heim spoke on behalf of the children’s charity Lifting Little Lives, which raises money for ill and disabled children. Heim is asking the council for permission to hold an event May 20 at the Watsontown Memorial Park. The group is also interested in donating a handicap-accessible swing to the park.
Council will consider approving the Heim’s proposals at a future meeting.
The vice president of the Watsontown Historical Association, Erica Frey, asked the borough to provide a $3,000 donation to the association. Council’s decision will be made at a future meeting.
Jarrett mentioned that the borough received a check for $4,000 from Rob Yannaccone, dedicated in memory of his father Dr. Robert Yannaccone.
The doctor, a Watsontown resident, passed away at the age of 91 in May 2014. According to Jarrett, Rob stated that he didn’t have a specific preference in how the money should be spent, but only to be spent for the best benefit of as many Watsontown residents as possible, and in memory of his father.
Regarding the borough’s budget for 2023, Jay stated the budget has been advertised and can be found at the Watsontown Borough Council office.
Mayor Russ McClintock reported that the Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to 48 calls for service thus far in November.
