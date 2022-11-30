WATSONTOWN — Due to the zoning ordinances in Watsontown not being updated since the 1990s, Code Enforcement Officer Ed Wenger of Lehigh Engineering spoke to Watsontown Borough Council Monday about the possibility of updating the ordinances.

“Things have changed a lot in the world since the 1990s,” Wenger said.

Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

