MILTON — Weekly long-term care facility data released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirms that an additional staff member at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to DOH data, 58 staff members at the facility have tested positive for the virus since the start of an outbreak there in early August. That is an increase by one over the previous week.
The nursing facility’s other numbers have been unchanged for weeks.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the DOH said 106 residents have tested positive for the virus, with 35 deaths reported.
Currently, the facility has 62 residents, with a capacity of 138.
According to the nursing center’s website, 38 COVID-19 tests are pending among residents. The site states that one staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined.
