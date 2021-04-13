EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Farmer’s Market ownership got a go-ahead Monday night to make some changes.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors approved a land development plan which will include construction of two outdoor pavilions on the market site. Waivers were granted to certain ordinance sections concerning a traffic impact study, driveway limits, curbing between driveways and line striping
Mackenzie Stover, Central Keystone Council of Governments, noted the pavilions would cover an area where outdoor vendors now set up. The plan meets setback requirements and the structures are not within any PennDOT right of way.
Stover noted the plan included use of landscape islands to improve traffic flow. Railroad ties instead of curbs will be used to mark some landscape islands.
Supervisors also approved a Bucknell University proposal for a solar power array. Once complete, it would provide about 8% of the campus electric needs. A stormwater maintenance waiver was granted as the panels and their stanchions have no effect on impervious surfaces.
The array will be at the current site of a university storage area and wood chip pile between the Art Barn and golf course. Supervisor Jim Knight, a university employee, abstained from the otherwise unanimous vote.
EBT Manager Stacey Kifolo said the township was unofficially in line for about $685,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Kifolo noted the COVID-relief related funds could not be spent on pensions.
However, there was some confusion about how it could be applied. For example, whether it could be used on projects labeled “storm sewers” versus “sanitary sewers” was unclear. The funds were not yet available, but the township was preparing an account for when they were.
Changes to the way EBT notifies residents of curbside brush and yard waste pickup may now be done by resolution rather than by changes to a township ordinance. Supervisors approved the change to existing ordinance after a public hearing.
A portion of Heatherbloom Drive was also vacated to its terminus from the southern right of way of Waterford Place. Kifolo said it was a “paper street” and never developed. Vacating the roadway was done by amendment to a township ordinance, also after a public hearing.
Marybeth Griffith was named to the EBT Planning Commission to fill an unexpired term. Griffith will serve through the end of the year and could be reappointed at the 2022 reorganization meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.