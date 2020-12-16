LEWISBURG — Consumers would be wise to carefully consider the lures which may dangled in front of them before signing up for credit cards.
Karen McGrath, Bucknell University assistant professor of finance, said discounts could be more than offset by high annual fees.
“People don’t do the math,” McGrath said. “If you have a $95 a year fee, you pay it once, you’re irritated when you do it and it is a pain to cancel.”
A cash back offer of 1%, for example, would require spending $10,000 to make up a $100 annual fee. Similarly, offers by retailers to sign up for credit cards often come with discounts as incentives.
“You go into a store and they say you can get 5% off this purchase or probably any other purchase if you sign up for (their) credit card,” McGrath said. “(Some) don’t understand how the expense may affect their credit rating.”
An individual’s credit rating may suffer, McGrath added, if two or three retailer or airline cards are applied for in short order. The inquiries required for each could be problematic long term, regardless of whether the applicant is awarded a card or not.
“Say you want to buy a house six months down the road,” McGrath explained. “Well, you are going to get a different interest rate. That 5% off of a $200 purchase now costs you an eighth of a point on your mortgage.”
Even a fraction of percent in higher interest could cost thousands of dollars depending on the size of a home loan.
Consumers also ought to be wary of travel-related cards with annual fees up to $500, McGrath said. It is wasteful if the hotel or airline points are not used.
“It is also another step which a lot of people don’t do,” McGrath observed. “I have found a lot of times that even the frequent flier miles, depending on what airline you use, are not that great of a bargain.”
McGrath added that it is almost like the monetary value of frequent flier miles decreases due to limits on times they can be used to fly. Programs have also become more restrictive in recent years.
Credit issuing institutions rely on consumers who don’t pay their full monthly balance, McGrath observed. They assume the holder of a card offered without interest for a few months will eventually accrue interest at whatever their rate is.
McGrath compared some consumer credit rates to a form of usury. An 18% annual percentage rate is considered low, even for a person has excellent credit. She noted that the rate will always be 0% for a person who pays off their statement in full.
Marketing encouragement to take out too many credit cards common and there is a temptation to rely on credit for holiday purchases. McGrath said some cards still charge no annual fee and were worth looking for.
