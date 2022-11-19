MILTON — The Christmas season is a time for giving back, and the Salvation Army is an organization which gives to those in need throughout the year.
The Salvation Army kicked off its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign with an event held Friday afternoon in Lincoln Park. Community leaders — and even children enrolled in programming at the Milton YMCA — filled the park for the kickoff.
The event covered the campaign plans for both the Milton and Sunbury Salvation Army corps.
The Red Kettle Campaign is an event in which bell ringers stand in front of retail stores, seeking donations to support the Salvation Army.
"It helps fund our programming and our social service aspects," said Milton Salvation Army Lt. Jared Starnes. "Every dollar that goes into the kettle, 90-cents of it goes right back into the community."
The goal for the Milton Salvation Army corps is to raise $35,000 through the campaign, Starnes said.
Locations where kettles will be in place include Cole's Hardware in Milton, Lingle's Neighborhood Market in Watsontown, The Silver Moon in Lewisburg. After Black Friday, a kettle will also be in place at the Lewisburg Walmart.
The Milton Salvation Army Milton serves residents who live within the boundaries of the Milton, Lewisburg and Warrior Run school districts.
Major Tammy Hench, of the Salvation Army Sunbury Corps, said the goal of her campaign is to raise $50,000. Donation kettles will be located at retail stores in lower Northumberland County, including Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Tractor Supply and Surplus Outlet.
The Sunbury corps serves those who live within the boundaries of the Shamokin, Shikellamy and Southern Columbia school districts.
"The need is greater than ever this year," said Hench. "We'd just appreciate your hearts to pour out in generosity. The impact of the kettles is very important to us. The kettles help us throughout the year, not just at Christmas time. So we appreciate everyone who is just visiting a kettle in some way or another."
In addition to Starnes and Hench, speakers at the kickoff included Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108), Milton Mayor Tom Aber, and Milton Salvation Army Advisory Board Chair Rick Coup.
Midway through the event, children enrolled in programming at the Milton YMCA dropped the first coins of the season into a red kettle, set up in the park for the kickoff.
A band consisting of member of the Salvation Army played Christmas music through the event.
The campaign runs through Christmas Eve.
Donations can be made directly to either Salvation Army location. In Milton, 30 Center St., Milton PA 17847; and in Sunbury, 40 S. Fourth St., Subnury PA 17801.
