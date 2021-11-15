LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors offered a variety of comments near the conclusion of a last meeting before new board members are scheduled to be sworn in.
Directors repeatedly offered praise to fellow director Mary Brouse, who was not returning to the board after recent election results.
Among them, Mary Ann Stanton, who credited Brouse for taking her under a friendly wing since her start on the board. Stanton said common ground could always be found and that Brouse would be missed.
Stanton also noted an emerging “poetry path” at Linntown Intermediate School. It will be similar to a project initiated by Bucknell University and could eventually post work written by students.
Dr. Virginia Zimmerman was also excited by the Linntown poetry project. She echoed thoughts about Brouse and thanked other exiting directors John Rowe and Lisa Clark for their contributions to the board.
Clark said she enjoyed her time on the board and noted the research and care put into each decision. But Clark acknowledged what she called a “partisan divide” in the most recent election and hoped it would be put aside.
Brouse, also a long-time district representative to the SUN Area Technical Institute, hoped the New Berlin-based vocational school would still be considered as “another building in our district for students to learn at.” Brouse encouraged the new board to work as a team through honesty, communication and the ability to agree to disagree.
Tera Unzicker-Fassero nearly wept as she acknowledged the departure of Brouse after 28 years on the board. As they hugged, she said a continued friendship would be sought. Unzicker-Fassero also noted the success of the boys soccer team was as impressive as the support it has received.
Erin Jablonski added that the efforts of Brouse helped develop a sense of community support for the students and staff. Jablonski also surmised that the efforts of the Green Dragon Foundation make them almost like a board member of a kind.
Cory Heath said he hoped to keep in touch with Brouse, especially at gardening time. He also congratulated Dr. John Fairchild, director of business administration, for a successful audit.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said he sought a spot on the school board in part due to a student representative. He credited Brouse for guidance and leadership and all the outgoing membership for the different perspectives they brought to board matters. Fetzer was also wary of a budget deficit looming as the process of budgeting began.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh added that the outgoing board was the one which hired her and would always remember the group for that.
Bob Brouse, member of the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association, noted that Mary Brouse would always be welcome to work with the alumni association.
The district’s reorganization meeting, which will include induction of new members Kristin Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jaime Lyons will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Log In
