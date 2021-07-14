MIFFLINBURG — "Celebrating Derby Days" will be the theme of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Fundraising Gala, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg.
Tickets, individual and tables, are on sale at The Tack Room, Dr. David Holman and via The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page.
Choices of dinner entrees will be available along with beer, wine, entertainment with the Whiskey Logic Dance Band and live and silent auctions.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust was named grand sponsor for the museum's second annual fundraiser.
