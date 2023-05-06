College dedicates Baja Room

From left, Kristie Healy; Ken Healy; Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies; and Michael J. Reed, president.

 PROVIDED BY LARRY D. KAUFFMAN/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A new dedicated space for Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Baja SAE team befits its recent accomplishments in international competitions.

The school created the Penn College Baja Room in the Larry A. Ward Machining Technologies Center with the financial support of Ken Healy and his wife, Kristie. A Penn College alumnus, Ken Healy is the executive vice president and director of engineering at PMF Industries Inc.

