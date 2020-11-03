HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported an increase of 2,875 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily increase since March.
Thirty-two new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,855.
There are 1,352 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, the state reported. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
